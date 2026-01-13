Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Arizona begins $267 million I-10 widening project between Phoenix and Casa Grande

The entire project includes four segments and won't be finished until late 2029
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Wild Horse Pass construction
Posted

The Arizona Department of Transportation is starting work on widening a 10-mile stretch of Interstate 10, marking the second phase of a major highway expansion between Phoenix and Casa Grande.

This latest phase comes as ADOT continues replacing two-lane bridges with three-lane bridges over the Gila River, a project that marked the first segment of the larger undertaking.

It's all part of the larger I-10 Wild Horse Pass Corridor project that spans 26 miles.

Once complete, ADOT says this will reduce travel times and congestion on the last stretch of I-10 between Phoenix and Tucson.

Construction is expected to take two years and cost $267 million. The entire project includes four segments and won't be finished until late 2029.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen