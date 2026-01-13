Arizona begins $267 million I-10 widening project between Phoenix and Casa Grande

The Arizona Department of Transportation is starting work on widening a 10-mile stretch of Interstate 10, marking the second phase of a major highway expansion between Phoenix and Casa Grande.

This latest phase comes as ADOT continues replacing two-lane bridges with three-lane bridges over the Gila River, a project that marked the first segment of the larger undertaking.

It's all part of the larger I-10 Wild Horse Pass Corridor project that spans 26 miles.

Once complete, ADOT says this will reduce travel times and congestion on the last stretch of I-10 between Phoenix and Tucson.

Construction is expected to take two years and cost $267 million. The entire project includes four segments and won't be finished until late 2029.

