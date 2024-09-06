After the Labor Day holiday break, weekend construction returns to the Valley

PHOENIX — As you make plans to drive around the Valley, drivers should prepare for closures and restrictions on multiple freeways for construction this weekend.

ADOT crews will be working beginning Friday through Monday morning. That means multiple roadways will close down or be restricted throughout the weekend.

There is also a closure that begins this weekend for the Broadway Curve Improvement project that will impact drivers trying to get to Sky Harbor. There is also another closure for drivers heading to the high country on I-17 to escape the Valley heat.

On their website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:

