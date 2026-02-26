One person in custody after arson investigation near 40th Street and Bell Road, according to police

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say one man is in custody after a structure fire broke out in early February near 40th Street and Bell Road.

Crew members from the Phoenix Fire Department originally responded to the fire on February 5.

After the fire was extinguished, the Phoenix Fire Department Arson Task Force took over the investigation, determining it was a case of arson.

According to police, their investigation led to 45-year-old Aldo Saenz as a possible suspect in the arson investigation.

Saenz was arrested on February 25, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.