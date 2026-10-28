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4 people, including teen and child, in critical condition after vehicle crashes into Phoenix bus stop

Two other patients were treated with less severe injuries
46th st and baseline bus stop crash
KNXV
46th st and baseline bus stop crash
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PHOENIX — Phoenix Fire Department officials say four people, including a teenager and a child, are in critical condition after a vehicle crashed into a bus stop Wednesday morning.

The collision happened near 46th Street and Baseline Road around 8:15 a.m.

Officials say a single vehicle crashed into a bus stop, leaving six people in need of treatment. One of the victims was trapped and had to be extricated, officials say.

Two adults, a 16-year-old girl, and a child were taken to hospitals in critical condition. The teenager's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police told ABC15 crews at the scene.

One man was taken to a hospital in stable condition, and another adult was evaluated at the scene and did not need to be hospitalized.

What led to the crash is under investigation by Phoenix police.

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