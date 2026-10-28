4 people, including teen and child, in critical condition after vehicle crashes into Phoenix bus stop

PHOENIX — Phoenix Fire Department officials say four people, including a teenager and a child, are in critical condition after a vehicle crashed into a bus stop Wednesday morning.

The collision happened near 46th Street and Baseline Road around 8:15 a.m.

Officials say a single vehicle crashed into a bus stop, leaving six people in need of treatment. One of the victims was trapped and had to be extricated, officials say.

Two adults, a 16-year-old girl, and a child were taken to hospitals in critical condition. The teenager's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police told ABC15 crews at the scene.

One man was taken to a hospital in stable condition, and another adult was evaluated at the scene and did not need to be hospitalized.

What led to the crash is under investigation by Phoenix police.