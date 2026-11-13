Todd Klaassen

Todd spent the last 16 years at WRTV, the Scripps station in Indianapolis, beginning as a weekend meteorologist before moving to mornings and noon in 2012 and later serving as Chief Meteorologist.

During his time at WRTV, Todd became a familiar and trusted face to viewers throughout Central Indiana, covering everything from severe thunderstorms and tornadoes to winter storms, flooding, and major weather events. Before that, he worked in Lansing, Michigan, and New York City, where he started as a weather producer for CBS News.

Born and raised in New Jersey, Todd graduated from Kean University. Todd earned his degree in Earth Science/Meteorology, graduating magna cum laude, and holds the Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal from the American Meteorological Society.

Beyond television, Todd has extensive experience in event forecasting. He has provided on-site meteorological support for Indiana University football and many NCAA events.

Todd is passionate about making weather understandable, useful, and engaging. Whether he's tracking a major storm, explaining the science behind a weather phenomenon, or simply helping people plan their day, his goal is always the same: to provide accurate weather information with a friendly, relatable approach.

When he's not forecasting, Todd enjoys traveling, hiking, golfing, and exploring the outdoors. He has a goal to hit every National Park and is over halfway there and looking forward to exploring all the trails he can in Arizona.