This simple coffee ice cream recipe will be your summer go-to

As warm weather approaches, so does the need for refreshing snacks to help us stay cool. Ice cream is one of those quintessential warm weather treats that’s nostalgic, delicious and a little indulgent. While experimenting with flavors has no doubt led to some odd varieties surfacing in recent years, one classic flavor has stood the test of time: coffee.

Coffee ice cream is the perfect way to enjoy the rich, roasted flavor of coffee and get that quick caffeinated pick-me-up without having to gulp down a hot cup of coffee in warm weather.

If you want to go the DIY route, there is one super-simple recipe from Nigella Lawson that’s so easy it’ll make you wonder why you didn’t try it ages ago.

The recipe, which is featured on Food52, only requires four ingredients and, best of all, you don’t need to churn it. In order to get that delicious “fluffy” texture of traditionally churned ice cream, the recipe uses whipped cream. Experts at the site explain that the churning process is typically what folds air into the ice cream, aerating it in the process. Because that step is not required here, whipped cream stands in its place.

The ingredients required to make the coffee ice cream are chilled heavy or double cream, sweetened condensed milk, instant espresso powder and espresso liqueur.

The recipe simply requires you to use a stand mixer to mix all of the ingredients together using a whisk attachment. When you’re finished, the mixture should have formed soft peaks and be relatively light and airy. When done, transfer the coffee ice cream into an airtight container and place it in the freezer for a minimum of six hours or leave it overnight. Serve promptly when you take it out of the freezer. And there you have it!

Suggested extras include folding in chocolate chips or crumbled cookies. And of course, feel free to drizzle your homemade ice cream generously with chocolate or caramel.

