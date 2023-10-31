World Series Game 4: Diamondbacks looking to bounce back against Rangers

PHOENIX — Punch after counter-punch after counter-punch... Arizona is looking to show why they've been called the "Answerbacks" again tonight after a 3-1 loss to Texas yesterday.

The series isn't officially over if the D-backs lose to the Rangers tonight, but out of the 118 World Series played before this year, only six teams have come back from a 3-1 deficit to win baseball's top prize.

Safe to say, the Diamondbacks would prefer not to have to try to become the seventh team on that list.

Despite where the series stands, manager Torey Lovullo got to set up the series in the D-backs favor for at least Game 4.

Both teams are anticipated to have "bullpen games" tonight, meaning neither team is expecting many innings out of their starting pitcher, and you're going to see a lot of guys eating innings out of the bullpen.

With the injury to Max Scherzer after only three innings pitched Monday, every extra inning Lovullo got out of Brandon Pfaadt was one less inning the bullpen would have to get through last night and tonight.

Max Scherzer summoned the athletic trainer out to the mound, and now Bruce Bochy has taken the ball. Scherzer is done. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) October 31, 2023

Speaking of Pfaadt, the Arizona right-hander gave the D-backs everything they could've asked for Monday night.

He got into the 6th inning before letting the bullpen finish the job, and this was despite giving up three runs in the third inning. He would go back out and put two more zeros on the scoreboard for the Snakes.

It was the offense that couldn't get the job done Monday night.

One run in the eighth inning was all the bats could muster against Texas in Game 3.

And while Texas got the win, Max Scherzer may not be the only player from the Rangers that got hurt Monday night.

Texas slugger Adolis Garcia was also pulled in the 8th inning, and his status for Game 4 isn't clear.

Adolis Garcia walked off the field grabbing at his right side. And he's just been taken out. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) October 31, 2023

If he doesn't play, that would be a huge loss for the Rangers.

Garcia has already set the record for the most RBI in a single postseason, and he was the walk-off hero of Game 1 of this series.

Whether he plays or not, the D-backs need more out of the bats tonight, especially from the top of the order.

The 1-3 hitters in Game 3 (Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte, and Gabriel Moreno) went 1 for 10 with 3 strikeouts.

That won't get the job done in the Fall Classic.

Tonight's pitching matchup features lefty Andrew Heaney for the Rangers and Joe Mantiply, another southpaw, for the D-backs.

But as mentioned earlier, expect Lovullo and Rangers manager Bruce Bochy to be on the phone with the bullpens throughout Game 4.

May the best bullpen win.

The first pitch for Game 4 is set for 5:03 p.m. tonight.

If you are coming to tonight or tomorrow's game, expect heightened security at Chase Field and around downtown Phoenix.

