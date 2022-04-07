What to know about Diamondbacks' Opening Day at Chase Field

PHOENIX — Play ball! It’s Opening Day for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

After a 99-day lockout, the MLB is swinging into action as teams play their first official games of the 2022 season.

The Diamondbacks are hosting the San Diego Padres at Chase Field for their Home Opener Thursday with the first pitch scheduled for 6:40 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

What to eat when you get there

Fans who visit Chase Field will be able to dig into some new expanded and exciting food options, including smoked meats, signature dogs, FLAMIN’ HOT Cheetos food creations, new twists on old favorites, and decadent fresh-made food choices, including health-conscious options.

The team also announced two new restaurants at Chase Field. Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers and Bourbon & Bones, will be replacing Friday's Front Row in left field - a location inside the stadium that was a part of the original structure of Bank One Ballpark when it opened in 1998.

The Diamondbacks are also welcoming these new ballpark concessions:



Black Rock Coffee @ Section 110

Chick-fil-A @ Section 126 and Section 328

Crémily Dessert Bar @ Section 120 (Most Doubleheaders stands)

Scoopwell’s Dough Bar @ Section 106

Zoyo Neighborhood Yogurt @ Section 322

“Each year, our goal is to raise the bar for fan experience and choices,” said D-backs President & CEO Derrick Hall. “These five new partners, coupled with a Guy Fieri restaurant concept in the Caesars Sportsbook [Game 7 Grill], Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers and Bourbon & Bones Cocktail Louge, promises something for everyone at Chase Field.”

Cashless concessions & mobile ordering

Cashless options will be featured throughout the entire stadium and in the MLB Ballpark app. You can order concessions in the Ballpark App and be alerted when your order is ready for a fully contactless experience.

Team shops will also not be accepting cash so have your credit/debit card ready if you do not plan to be using a mobile phone when purchasing.

Before you arrive at Chase Field, download the MLB Ballpark app.

Clear Bag Policy:

Each fan may carry one clear plastic or vinyl bag no larger than 12” by x 6” x 12” or a clear plastic gallon freezer bag. Small clutch purses are also permitted that are no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”. All bags are subject to search.

For a complete list of approved bags, click here.

Health and safety precautions from the Diamondbacks:

Take advantage of the hand sanitizing stations and restrooms to frequently wash your hands.

Attending a large event will increase risk of exposure.

If you are sick or have a temperature, you should not attend an event at Chase Field.

DO NOT ENTER CHASE FIELD IF, IN THE LAST TWO WEEKS, YOU HAVE:



Tested positive or presumptively positive for COVID-19;

Experienced any symptoms commonly associated with COVID-19, such as fever, tiredness, dry cough, aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, or sore throat; or

Been in direct contact with any person diagnosed (or suspected to be diagnosed) with COVID-19.

Chase Field reserves the right to screen any person for COVID-19 symptoms and may refuse entry based on the results of such screening.

Freebies and giveaways

The D-backs have several giveaways planned if you attend home games on specific dates which include Mother’s Day weekend, Memorial Day, Father’s Day, and the Fourth of July.