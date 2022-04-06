Chase Field roof won’t be able open or close with fans inside to start the season

PHOENIX — As the 2022 MLB season gets underway, cable issues will limit how often Chase Field’s roof will be opened for Arizona Diamondbacks games.

The team says issues with the cables that help open and close the roof were discovered during a recent inspection.

The issues mean the stadium roof will not be able to be opened or closed while fans are inside the building. The roof will not be able to be opened after the sun goes down during evening games as has been done in the past.

That means the team will have to decide earlier in the day whether or not the roof should be open come game time. Factors like the summer heat and other weather conditions will be some of the factors.

The roof is expected to be open on Opening Day Thursday when the D-backs take on the San Diego Padres.

Summer heat and other conditions could also force the roof to be closed on nights where fireworks were scheduled, including July 4, but official decisions on those days have not been made yet.

The team is working to find a solution to fix the cables during the season, but it’s likely the repairs won’t be able to be made until after the 2022 season is over.