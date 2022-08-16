Valley hotels begin selling out ahead of Super Bowl weekend

GLENDALE, AZ — Hotels around the Valley are selling out for Super Bowl weekend, as the countdown to the Big Game in Glendale is less than 200 days away.

Eric Kerr with Visit Phoenix says cities across the metro area will be able to ‘sell’ the area to the different corporate leaders and executives likely making their way into our backyards, “these events draw increase demand to our destination,” he said.

Across Phoenix, there are around 27,000 hotel rooms, and the entire metro area has just over 69,000 hotels.

In July, the Super Bowl Host Committee announced they will need 5,000 volunteers to help welcome outside visitors to our area.

Hotels near the stadium are mostly sold out, and those with availability in the metro area are going for big dollars -- anywhere from $1,000 to $1,500 a night.

The big game is set to take place on Feb. 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

RELATED: Multi-day festival set to take place in Phoenix before Super Bowl LVII

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in becoming a volunteer:

Participants must be at least 18 years old “at the time of submission."

If selected, participants must go through a formal application process, background check, and attend a role-specific training.

training. According to a press release, volunteers must commit to three shifts, each ranging from four to six hours.

If selected, volunteers will receive custom-designed apparel that includes a jacket, polo shirt, and hat.

Those interested in becoming a volunteer can visit azsuperbowl.com/volunteer to apply.

We can also expect a free, multi-day festival in Phoenix ahead of the big game.

The event is expected to take place the week leading up to Super Bowl LVII at Margaret T. Hance Park, which is located on 32 acres between 3rd Street and 3rd Avenue over Interstate 10.

There will also be a Super Bowl Experience at Phoenix Convention Center where football fans can get autographs from football players, take part in youth football clinics, and more.

More information will be posted on SuperBowl.com in the coming months.

