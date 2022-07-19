Watch Now
Here’s what you need to know about the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee volunteer program

The Arizona Cardinals are going to get a lot of national exposure this coming season. In addition to four prime-time games, the Cardinals will be featured on HBO's in-season addition of Hard Knocks.
2023 super bowl
Posted at 12:20 PM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 15:20:11-04

GLENDALE, AZ — The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee needs 5,000 volunteers for events surrounding Super Bowl LVII. The big game is set to take place on Feb. 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

“Having hosted the Super Bowl three times previously, Arizonans are well versed in how to welcome visitors and fans and help them enjoy their time here,” said Jay Parry, the president and chief executive officer of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee. “Creating a positive experience for guests is a top priority, and TEAM AZ will be at the forefront of making that happen. Plus, it’s a great opportunity for locals to be in on the action of Super Bowl festivities.”

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in becoming a volunteer:

  • Participants must be at least 18 years old “at the time of submission."
  • If selected, participants must go through a formal application process, background check, and attend a role-specific training.
  • According to a press release, volunteers must commit to three shifts, each ranging from four to six hours.
  • If selected, volunteers will receive custom-designed apparel that includes a jacket, polo shirt, and hat.

Those interested in becoming a volunteer can visit azsuperbowl.com/volunteer to apply.

MULTI-DAY FESTIVAL SET TO TAKE PLACE IN PHOENIX
The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee announced plans to develop a free, multi-day festival in Phoenix ahead of the big game.

The event is expected to take place the week leading up to Super Bowl LVII at Margaret T. Hance Park, which is located on 32 acres between 3rd Street and 3rd Avenue over Interstate 10.

Click here to know more about the multi-day festival.

RISE UP RED SEA
As we’re counting down for Superbowl LVII to return to Glendale, Cardinals fans will soon be able to see their favorite players on the field!

Arizona's home team will have its first open practice session on July 30 as part of the NFL’s “Back Together Saturday” initiative.

Information about the 2022 training camp schedule, tickets, and parking can be found right here.

