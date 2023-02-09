DATA: Parking and hotel rates are up big Super Bowl weekend

PHOENIX — Hoping to snag a place to stay for the Super Bowl or WM Phoenix Open?

It could be difficult now, for those heading down to the Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix, as parking will not come cheap.

According to the parking lot reservation site bestparking.com, it cost an average of $20 to park on Wednesday. This data is dependent upon how close the lot is to the Phoenix Convention Center.

RELATED: Super Bowl increased motel rates forcing Valley residents to the streets

Only five lots within a quarter of a mile of the area posted parking prices in the $20 range. Most lots that close will set drivers back $30-50.

Bestparking.com only looks at reserve rates, and some cheaper lots are either already sold out or are charging more for non-reserve parkers.

ABC15 found one lot next to the convention center with a posted price of $60 to park.

Those looking to book a room in the Phoenix area may find it problematic. According to the tourism group Experience Scottsdale, the last time the Valley hosted the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open at the same time, nearly 97% of rooms were booked.

There are still rooms available, however.

ABC15 analyzed data for hotel bookings in Phoenix this weekend through Kayak.com and the average stay costs about $580 per night.

The range is enormous: Two-star hotels average around $320 while four and five-star hotels are close to or more than $1,500 a night.

There are a few smaller hotel brands with rooms available in the $200 range.

Hotels are not the only option for the influx of sports fans. Visitors can also stay in short-term rentals using sites like Airbnb or VRBO.

The short-term rental analytics company alltherooms.com reports average daily rates for short-term rental bookings on Airbnb are $674, up almost 20% from the same time last year. This is for those who have already booked.

For people still searching, the average listing price is $957. It's an astounding 70% increase compared to listing prices last year.

RELATED: Valley hotels begin selling out ahead of Super Bowl weekend

Listing prices will vary on the region of the Valley and the number of rooms the short-term rental offers.

So people looking to come here this weekend can still find a place to stay, but the hit to the wallet will be big.