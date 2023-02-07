Super Bowl increased motel rates forcing Valley residents to the streets

As Super Bowl week kicks off in the Valley, visitors are coming from all over to take in the fun, but that's leaving some who live here, priced out from hotels and one woman is preparing to move out.

Sue, as ABC15 will call her, considers herself a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan. But, in the days leading up to her team playing the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles, she's got bigger things to worry about.

"It's like I want to be so happy. Yet, I have to worry about where I am going to live because of them being here,” added Sue.

Sue has made a room at a Motel 6, her home since December. Her goal is to save money until she gets enough to pay down a security deposit and the first month's rent at an apartment.

For weeks, she says, she's paid about $100 a night. But, come Wednesday, she says the rate goes up to more than $300 a night.

"I don't know how I am going to live on the streets. I have never lived on the streets. I have pets. I have two puppies, a dog, and a cat. I have four animals, will be on the street and I am a hard-working woman,” said Sue.

She says she's hurt and at her wit's end because she has a job, and works 40 hours a week, but can't save up due to not making enough to pay for the most basic day-to-day things.

"I basically lose sleep every night wondering how I am going to pay the next day especially since I found out last week for the Super Bowl. I really have not slept in a week,” added Sue.

She also has no car, so she's not even able to sleep in that for a few days.

"I did not think it was fair or right being as how we are residents and suddenly, they are changing the rate on us just because of the Super Bowl,” added Sue.

As ABC15 spoke with Sue, others nearby told us they were also priced out of other hotels or knew family members who were in a similar situation.

This is a tough reality of such a big event coming to town.

ABC15 reached out to Motel 6 multiple times for a comment but has not heard back.

If you are looking to get in touch with Sue to help, email Venton.Blandin@abc15.com.