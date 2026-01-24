Suns' Devin Booker exits with right ankle injury vs. Hawks

ATLANTA, GA — Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker injured his right ankle Friday night against Atlanta and limped off the court.

Booker, a four-time All-Star, went down with 5 seconds remaining in the third quarter after rolling his ankle on the foot of the Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu.

He was on the floor for several minutes before walking to the training room under his own power — albeit limping and appearing to be in significant pain.

Booker scored 31 points in 28 minutes before the injury. He came in averaging a team-best 25.3 points and 6.3 assists.

