Suns agree to bring back guards Gillespie, Goodwin after breakout seasons

The Phoenix Suns have agreed to bring back guards Collin Gillespie and Jordan Goodwin after both had breakout seasons, two people familiar with the deals told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deals, first reported by ESPN, haven't been announced.

Gillespie has agreed to a $48 million, four-year deal while Goodwin's contract is expected to be $19 million over three seasons, with a player option for the final year.

The 6-foot-1 Gillespie — who turns 27 this week — averaged 12.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists over 80 games last season, his third in the NBA. He was undrafted out of Villanova but has emerged as one of the Suns' top offensive options after shooting 40.1% from 3-point range.

The 6-3 Goodwin was a key piece off the bench, averaging 8.7 points and 4.9 rebounds while also being one of the team's better defenders.