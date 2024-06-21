State Land Department cancels Coyotes-led land auction scheduled for next week

PHOENIX — The auction for public land in north Phoenix that was proposed to be the new home for a Coyotes arena has been postponed.

The Arizona State Land Department made the announcement Friday afternoon, saying they called the auction off because the proposed arena would require a special use permit before the auction.

According to the department, Coyotes officials had not yet applied for or received the Special Use Permit.

The cancellation of next week's auction is not the end for the proposed project.

Department officials say they remain open to working with the applicant to bring the land to auction, if a special use permit is received.

The land auction was former team owner Alex Meruelo's attempt to have an NHL team in the Valley following the NHL's move of the team to Salt Lake City.

After being evicted from the then Gila River Arena in Glendale, the team moved to the newly built Mullett Arena, the home of the Arizona State University Hockey team, for three years.

Mullett Arena was always supposed to be a temporary home for the 'Yotes, but finding a new permanent home for the team in the Valley faced hurdles.

Tempe voters turned down a proposal for a new arena and entertainment district for the team near Priest Drive and Rio Salado Parkway.

The team looked at other sites along the Loop 101 in Scottsdale, Tempe and Mesa before they filed to schedule the auction for land in north Phoenix.

The site was expected to be a hot commodity, as multiple bidders were expected to square off with Coyotes ownership for the land.