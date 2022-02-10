Coyotes reach deal with ASU to play at new Sun Devil arena

TEMPE, AZ — The Coyotes are heading to Tempe!

The team announced Thursday that the club has reached a multi-year agreement with Arizona State University for the Coyotes to play at the Sun Devils' new multi-purpose arena starting next season.

The team will play home games at the venue from 2022-23 through the 2024-25 NHL season with an additional option for the 2025-26 season, the Coyotes announced.

We’ve reached a multi-year agreement with Arizona State University to play at the Sun Devils’ new multi-purpose arena beginning next season. Details: https://t.co/7t17FoTEqE — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) February 10, 2022

"We are thrilled that we have arranged to play our home games in Arizona State University's new multi-purpose arena starting next season," said Coyotes President & CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez. "This will be an incredible, intimate and exciting fan experience in a state-of-the-art new arena in a fantastic location in the heart of Tempe. We are very grateful to Dr. Crow, the ASU Administration, ASU Athletic Department, and the Arizona Board of Regents for agreeing to provide us with this temporary arena solution for our team as we continue our efforts to secure a long-term home for the Coyotes in the Valley."

The Arizona Board of Regents approved the agreement Thursday, February 10.

"The National Hockey League thanks Arizona State University for its support of the Coyotes during this transition period and for what will be just its latest major commitment to growing our game in the Valley," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. "Having made the full-time transition to Division I just seven years ago, ASU hockey already has an NCAA Tournament appearance to its credit and now is moving into a new, state-of-the-art facility. Hockey is thriving in Tempe, and we are delighted that the Coyotes' passionate fans will get to experience ASU's on-campus energy while the Club's new arena is being built."

As part of the transition, the team announced it is negotiating with Ice Den Scottsdale to make the complex the team's full-time practice facility. Ice Den Scottsdale was built in 1998 as the Coyotes primary practice facility.

The Coyotes will be relocating their corporate offices to the East Valley in the Second Quarter of 2022.

Ticket information for the Coyotes 2022-23 NHL regular season at ASU's new multi-purpose arena will be announced in the coming weeks. Fans interested in ticket packages can call 480-563-PUCK or visit arizonacoyotes.com/asu.