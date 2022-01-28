ASU confirms negotiations with Arizona Coyotes for interim arena solution

TEMPE, AZ — Arizona State University’s chief financial officer confirmed Thursday that the school is in negotiations with the Arizona Coyotes to play at its new 5,000 seat hockey arena while the professional hockey team tries to finalize a permanent arena solution in the Valley.

“If an agreement for use of our multipurpose arena is finalized, we would be glad to help the Coyotes by providing a temporary home while their new arena is built just a couple of miles away,” Morgan Olsen [bizjournals.com], ASU’s executive vice president, treasurer and CFO, said in a statement.

ASU is currently constructing the $115 million multi-purpose arena in Tempe, which will have two sheets of ice and be home to the school’s hockey team as well as wrestling, gymnastics, entertainment, and music events.

The Coyotes will only be calling Gila River Arena in Glendale home for a few more months. The city of Glendale decided not to renew the team as a tenant for next season. The Coyotes have proposed to build a nearly $2 billion stadium and entertainment district in Tempe, but since the proposal was submitted last September, the city of Tempe hasn’t talked openly about the proposal or held a vote on the deal.

Even if the project – which has faced opposition from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport – is approved by Tempe, it would be several years before the arena would be built.

Local sports website GoPhnx.com, which first reported a possible deal between ASU and the Coyotes, said the Coyotes and the team are looking at a three-year deal with an option for a fourth year.

