Report: Cardinals top coaching target 'expected to accept' Giants job if offered

The Arizona Cardinals' No. 1 choice to replace Bruce Arians may be headed east instead.
Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is set to become the next head coach for the New York Giants, according to multiple reports Monday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Shurmur is "expected to accept" the job if offered.
NFL teams are not able to hire a coach from any team that is currently participating in the playoffs, which means neither the Giants nor the Cardinals can officially bring Shurmur on board until the Vikings are eliminated from postseason play. The Vikings will play the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.