Life after Arians: 7 coaches the Cardinals are reportedly interested in

On Monday, Bruce Arians announced his retirement after five years as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, during which he became the winningest coach in franchise history.

Filling Arians' shoes won't be easy, but the Cardinals have reportedly hit the ground running in an effort to find his replacement. According to ESPN and NFL Network, the Cards have already reached out to several teams to request permission to speak to candidates who could fill the vacancy.

Here are seven coaches whom the Cardinals are reportedly interested in, in no particular order.

1. James Bettcher

Current job: Defensive coordinator, Arizona Cardinals

Head coaching record: None

The Cardinals might promote from within to replace Arians, as Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported the team will interview the 39-year-old Bettcher as soon as Wednesday. Bettcher served under Arians as outside linebackers coach for the Indianapolis Colts in 2012, and he took on the same role in Arizona in 2013 when Arians became the head coach in Arizona. Bettcher was promoted to defensive coordinator when previous DC Todd Bowles took the head coaching job with the New York Jets in 2015. Under Bettcher, the Cardinals were sixth in the NFL in yards allowed per game in 2017.

2. Mike Munchak

Current job: Offensive line coach, Pittsburgh Steelers

Head coaching record: 22-26 (three seasons)

Munchak was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection as an offensive lineman for the Houston Oilers, and he began coaching as soon as his playing career ended. He became an offensive assistant and later the offensive line coach for the Oilers, who eventually became the Tennessee Titans. He was named the Titans' head coach in 2011, but Tennessee failed to make the playoffs in each of Munchak's three seasons at the helm. He has been the Steelers' offensive line coach since 2014.

3. Pat Shurmur

Current job: Offensive coordinator, Minnesota Vikings

Head coaching record: 10-23 (two-plus seasons)

Coaching is in Shurmur's blood, as his uncle Fritz was an NFL coach for nearly a quarter century and helped lead the Packers to a Super Bowl XXXI victory. Shurmur has coached in the NFL since 1999 and has served as offensive coordinator for the Vikings, Eagles and Rams. He spent two seasons as the head coach of the Browns but failed to win more than five games in either season. He was the Eagles' interim head coach for one game in 2015 after Chip Kelly was fired. (The Eagles won that game.)

4. Jim Schwartz

Current job: Defensive coordinator, Philadelphia Eagles

Head coaching record: 29-51 (five seasons)

Schwartz has over 20 years of NFL coaching experience. Along with the Eagles, he has served as the defensive coordinator for the Bills and Titans. He spent five seasons as the Detroit Lions' head coach and led the Lions to 10 wins and a playoff appearance in 2011, but he never won a playoff game in Detroit. He helped guide the Eagles to a 13-3 regular-season record in 2017, as Philadelphia boasted the best rushing defense in the NFL.

5. John DeFilippo

Current job: Quarterbacks coach, Eagles

Head coaching record: None

The 39-year-old DeFilippo has coached in the NFL for a decade but has never had a head coaching job. Along with his current stint in Philadelphia, he has served as quarterbacks coach for the Raiders and Jets, and he was the Browns' offensive coordinator in 2015. Under DeFilippo's guidance, second-year NFL quarterback Carson Wentz emerged as an MVP candidate in 2017.

6. Matt Patricia

Current job: Defensive coordinator, Patriots

Head coaching record: None

Patricia has coached under Bill Belichick since 2004 and is a three-time Super Bowl champion as a member of the Patriots' staff. He has climbed the ladder with New England, starting as an offensive assistant and advancing to roles as an assistant offensive line coach, linebackers coach, safeties coach, and eventually defensive coordinator in 2012.

7. Brian Flores

Current job: Linebackers coach, New England Patriots

Head coaching record: None

Like Patricia, Flores has been with the Patriots' staff since 2004. He began as a scouting assistant and eventually became a pro scout, special-teams assistant, assistant offense and special-teams coach, defensive assistant and safeties coach. He began his current role as linebackers coach in 2016. At just 36 years old, Flores is the youngest coach on this list.