Fouhy: Pat Shurmur the favorite to become the next Cardinals head coach

Pat Shurmur has emerged as the frontrunner to replace Bruce Arians and become the Arizona Cardinals' next head coach, sources have told ABC15 sports director Craig Fouhy.

The 52-year-old Shurmur is currently the offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings. Sources have told Fouhy that Shurmur, who has already interviewed for the Cardinals job, is an attractive candidate in part because he could potentially lure Vikings QB and soon-to-be free agent Case Keenum to Arizona.

Coaching is in Shurmur's blood, as his uncle Fritz was an NFL coach for nearly a quarter century and helped lead the Packers to a Super Bowl XXXI victory. Shurmur has coached in the NFL since 1999 and has also served as offensive coordinator for the Eagles and Rams.

Shurmur spent two seasons as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns but failed to win more than five games in either season. He was the Eagles' interim head coach for one game in 2015 after Chip Kelly was fired.

Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks is right behind Shurmur at the top of the Cardinals' list, sources told Fouhy. The 48-year-old Wilks has no head coaching experience but has coached in the NFL since 2006.