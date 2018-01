Add Brian Flores to the list of candidates who are reportedly toward the top of the Arizona Cardinals' list to replace Bruce Arians.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that Flores, the linebackers coach for the New England Patriots, is "very much in play" to become the next Cardinals head coach.

RELATED: 9 candidates the Cardinals have reportedly interviewed for the head coaching job

Flores has been with the Patriots since 2004. He began as a scouting assistant and eventually became a pro scout, special-teams assistant, assistant offense and special-teams coach, defensive assistant and safeties coach. He began his current role as linebackers coach in 2016.

At just 36 years old, Flores is the youngest coach the Cardinals have reportedly interviewed for the job.

ABC15 sports director Craig Fouhy reported on Wednesday that Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is the frontrunner for the Cardinals' head coaching job, and Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks is also toward the top of the Cards' list.

NFL teams are not be allowed to hire a coach from any team that is currently participating in the playoffs. As of Sunday afternoon, that includes Shurmur and Flores.