Predictions: Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers are both coming off last-second losses last weekend.

The difference: The Chargers (7-3) are a good football team. The Cardinals (2-8) are not.

On Sunday, the struggling Cards head to L.A. looking for their second road win of the season, and their first against a team not called the San Francisco 49ers. Can they do it? Here are a pair of predictions from the ABC15 sports team.

ABC15 sports director Craig Fouhy

The Cardinals are 12-point underdogs heading into Sunday’s game against the Chargers, and it’s hard to question the oddsmakers in Las Vegas given the team’s 2-8 record and its inability to score, run the football and play defense.

However, the Chargers seem to play down to the competition, so this could be an interesting game. But then again, probably not. The Cardinals are who we think they are: a bad team that’s trending south. Watch out for Philip Rivers, Melvin Gordon, Keenan Allen and Tyrell Williams. Chargers 32, Cardinals 17

ABC15.com sportswriter Shane Dale

The Cardinals have already been destroyed in Los Angeles once this season, and they're likely about to be dismantled again. The Cards can't stop the run, which means Melvin Gordon's fantasy owners are about to be very happy people.

The Chargers can be run on, as well -- which means David Johnson, who has been outstanding in his last two games, might be able to help the Cardinals stay competitive. But the Chargers are one of the NFL's better teams against the pass, meaning rookie QB Josh Rosen could be in for a long day.

The Cardinals will not win this game. Chargers 35, Cardinals 17