Phoenix Suns match record for worst loss in team history

In their first game of the 2017-18 season, the Phoenix Suns set a new record for worst loss in franchise history.

They managed to match it less than four months later.

The Suns' 48-point loss to the Portland Trail Blazers in their season opener Oct. 18 in Phoenix was the worst loss in the 50-year history of the franchise. Well, the Suns reached that margin of defeat yet again in a 129-81 defeat to their old nemesis, the San Antonio Spurs, at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Wednesday.

The Spurs' domination was no surprise, as the Suns were without star guard Devin Booker and veteran center Tyson Chandler due to injury. Also, point guard Isaiah Canaan, who had become a significant contributor in a short amount of time, suffered a fractured ankle last week.

Nonetheless, three of the Suns' worst-ever losses have occurred this season. They followed up their 48-point loss to Portland with a 42-point defeat at the Los Angeles Clippers three days later. Those defeats were under then-head coach Earl Watson, who was fired the day after the Clippers game.

The Spurs' win was three points short of matching their largest in franchise history, a 51-point win vs. the 76ers in December 2015. Also, the Suns' loss is tied for the seventh-worst home defeat in NBA history.

On the plus side: Longtime Valley resident Alice Cooper performed at halftime.