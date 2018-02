Phoenix Suns guard Isaiah Canaan suffered an ugly-looking injury late in the first quarter of the Suns' game vs. the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

Canaan's leg became twisted during a fall in the final seconds of the first quarter. His teammates were visibly upset by the sight of the injury, and he was eventually taken off the court in a stretcher.

The Suns reported Canaan suffered a left ankle fracture.

Warning: Graphic video.

Prayers for Isaiah Canaan🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/JMqqpJhGR7 — AZ Finest Mixtape (@AzFinestMixtape) February 1, 2018

Isaiah Canaan wheeled off the court. Prayers up. pic.twitter.com/N31LjzhKNv — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) February 1, 2018

The 26-year-old Canaan is playing in his fifth NBA season. He has averaged 9.4 points in 18 games with the Suns, who signed him to a contract in December.

The Mavericks wished Canaan well on Twitter immediately following his injury.