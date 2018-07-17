Larry Fitzgerald: 'If I'm not playing in Arizona, I won't be playing anywhere'

Selected by the Cardinals with the third overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, Fitzgerald has gone on to rewrite the team's record books. He is No. 3 in NFL history in receptions (1,234) and receiving yards (15,545) and could move into No. 2 on those lists (behind Jerry Rice in both categories) next season.
Last year, Fitzgerald became the third player in NFL history to make at least one catch in 200 consecutive games -- and the only player to make all of those catches with the same team.
As to how much he has left in the tank? Fitz said he'll have to wait and see.
"As an athlete, fortunately, you write your own script. If you still produce and you play at a high level, you kind of determine how long you want to play," Fitzgerald told the Pioneer Press. "If I can stay at a high level, I still keep destiny in my own hands.”