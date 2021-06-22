Reports: Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul to join 2021 USA Men's National Team

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul is joining the USA National Men's National Team for the Summer Olympics, according to reports.

Paul and Devin Booker were chosen as finalists for the national team roster. They're also the only Suns players chosen for this year's team.

The Athletic reported the news Tuesday morning, saying Paul was one of the 11 players currently committed to the team.

Paul has been out of the game while the NBA playoffs continue due to coronavirus health and safety protocols.

The Suns claimed the first win of the Western Conference Finals Sunday after beating the Clippers 120-114 despite Paul's absence in Game 1. He is also set to miss Game 2.

The star point guard entered the NBA health protocols last week as the team prepared for this series following their sweep against the Denver Nuggets last week.