Reports: Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul enters health protocols, out 'indefinitely'

David Zalubowski/AP
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) in the first half of Game 4 of an NBA second-round playoff series Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 6:28 AM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 11:05:09-04

The Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul is out "indefinitely" after entering NBA coronavirus health protocols, according to reports.

The news comes as the team prepares for the Western Conference Finals after beating the Denver Nuggets in the series last week.

According to The Athletic, sources said Paul's status for the next round of games is not clear. The Suns are set to play the team that wins the series between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers.

ABC15 has reached out to the Suns for comment.

Specifics on the NBA's health protocol for Paul haven't been released.

In March, the NBA relaxed some rules for those who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

"The NBA is relaxing some of its health and safety protocols for individuals who are fully vaccinated, changes including fewer mandated coronavirus tests, no quarantine requirements following contact tracing issues and even the ability to visit restaurants again," an Associated Press report on the NBA site says.

