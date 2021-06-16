Reports: Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul enters health protocols, out 'indefinitely'

The Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul is out "indefinitely" after entering NBA coronavirus health protocols, according to reports.

The news comes as the team prepares for the Western Conference Finals after beating the Denver Nuggets in the series last week.

According to The Athletic, sources said Paul's status for the next round of games is not clear. The Suns are set to play the team that wins the series between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers.

Breaking: Chris Paul has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocol and is out indefinitely, jeopardizing his availability for the Western Conference Finals.



The news was first reported by The Athletic and a source confirmed to ESPN. pic.twitter.com/CiZWw88sp5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 16, 2021

ABC15 has reached out to the Suns for comment.

Specifics on the NBA's health protocol for Paul haven't been released.

Jalen Rose says Chris Paul is vaccinated so this really may be a matter of CP3 having the worst playoff luck in NBA history



That’s just heartbreaking pic.twitter.com/Nv84D8TQQi — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) June 16, 2021

In March, the NBA relaxed some rules for those who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

"The NBA is relaxing some of its health and safety protocols for individuals who are fully vaccinated, changes including fewer mandated coronavirus tests, no quarantine requirements following contact tracing issues and even the ability to visit restaurants again," an Associated Press report on the NBA site says.