Phoenix Suns: "Chris Paul remains in health and safety protocols"

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns say Chris Paul "remains in health and safety protocols" as the team gets ready for Game 1 against the LA Clippers in the Western Conference Finals Sunday.

The star point guard entered the NBA coronavirus health protocols Wednesday as the team prepared for this series following their sweep against the Denver Nuggets last week.

The Suns are set to play the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Sunday on ABC15 at 12:30 p.m.

Specifics on the NBA's health protocol for Paul haven't been released. It's still unclear if Paul will play in Game 1.

During a press conference Saturday, coach Monty Williams was not able to answer whether or not Paul would be playing Sunday.

"I can’t because of the climate we live in, things change day-to-day. I’ve tried to take it one day at a time. I certainly understand the line of questioning. But for me, based on the information, based on the history of this particular protocol, everything’s day-to-day. So that’s how I have to kind of approach it. I wish I could tell you a time. So you guys wouldn’t have to ask me this all the time. But at this point, I can’t. It’s pretty much day-to-day."

The Suns aren't alone in worrying about the status of star players headed into this series. Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has been dealing with a knee/ACL injury and his status moving forward is still questionable.

In March, the NBA relaxed some rules for those who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

"The NBA is relaxing some of its health and safety protocols for individuals who are fully vaccinated, changes including fewer mandated coronavirus tests, no quarantine requirements following contact tracing issues and even the ability to visit restaurants again," an Associated Press report on the NBA site says.