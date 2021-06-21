Phoenix Suns say Chris Paul's status for Game 2 remains unknown

The Phoenix Suns say Chris Paul's status remains unknown for Game 2 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

During a press conference Tuesday, coach Monty Williams said Paul's status for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday night remains unknown at this time.

The Suns claimed the first win of the Western Conference Finals Sunday after beating the Clippers 120-114 despite Paul's absence in Game 1.

The star point guard entered the NBA coronavirus health protocols last week as the team prepared for this series following their sweep against the Denver Nuggets last week.

In March, the NBA relaxed some rules for those who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

"The NBA is relaxing some of its health and safety protocols for individuals who are fully vaccinated, changes including fewer mandated coronavirus tests, no quarantine requirements following contact tracing issues and even the ability to visit restaurants again," an Associated Press report on the NBA site says.