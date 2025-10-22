Phoenix Suns open season at home against Sacramento Kings

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are opening their season tonight against the Sacramento Kings.

Tip-off is at Mortgage Matchup Center, formerly PHX Arena, at 7 p.m.

The Suns finished 36-46 overall and 9-7 in Pacific Division play a season ago. The Suns averaged 27.8 assists per game on 41.2 made field goals last season.

What to expect

The Suns have replaced a large chunk of their roster after the Big Three of Durant, Beal and four-time All-Star Devin Booker underachieved over two seasons.

New GM Brian Gregory has built the team around Booker, sending Durant to the Rockets in a blockbuster deal that brought back Green, Brooks and the No. 10 pick, which the team used to select Maluach.

Phoenix also bought out Beal's contract, allowing him to sign with the Clippers. Ott — who was a top assistant with the Cleveland Cavaliers — replaces the fired Mike Budenholzer.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: Booker remains one of the best shooting guards in the NBA and will be asked to handle a big chunk of the scoring load now that Durant and Beal are gone.

The Suns have become much younger and athletic, building a defensive identity around Ryan Dunn, Oso Ighodaro, Fleming and Maluach. The influx of young talent — along with the hiring of Ott — has given new life to a franchise that had become stale over the past few years.

The not-so-good: It's never good to lose one of the best scorers in NBA history and Durant's absence will be felt, particularly on the offensive end.

The 7-foot Williams is an intriguing option in the paint, but it remains to be seen whether he can stay healthy enough to get through an 82-game season. He fought multiple injuries over his first three injuries with the Hornets, playing just 106 of a potential 246 regular season games.

Players to watch

Booker enters his 11th NBA season and could have a career year. The 6-foot-6 guard is the team's unquestioned leader after spending two seasons sharing the title with Durant.

Green is still just 23 years old and averaged 21 points per game last season. He's batting a hamstring injury as the season approaches, but will also have a big offensive load when healthy. Maluach has loads of potential, but it remains to be seen how much the 7-foot-2 center can contribute considering he just turned 19.