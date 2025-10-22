Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two people possibly struck by lightning on Humphreys Peak near Flagstaff

CCSO crews are working their way up the mountain to reach the individuals
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — The Coconino County Sheriff's Office is working to reach two people who were possibly struck by lightning at the top of Humphreys Peak.

Humphreys Peak is located near Flagstaff and is Arizona's highest point.

CCSO tells ABC15 that search and rescue teams are working their way up the mountain and that their aircraft is grounded due to weather.

It's unclear how many people are in the group of possible victims or when exactly the struck may have happened.

ABC15 is working to get more details and will update this story as soon as they become available.

