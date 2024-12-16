Phoenix Suns legend Dick Van Arsdale has died at the age of 81, according to the team

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns legend Dick Van Arsdale, known as the “Original Sun” has died at the age of 81, according to the team.

Van Arsdale was the first selection by the Suns in the expansion draft to build the team's roster. He earned three All-Star selections and was with the team for their first trip to the NBA Finals in 1976.

He played 12 seasons, was inducted into the team's ring of honor, and was later a broadcaster and front-office executive.

Van Arsdale still remains in the top 10 for career games, points, and assists for a Suns player.