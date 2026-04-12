Phoenix Mercury re-sign 12-year WNBA veteran Alyssa Thomas

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Mercury announced Sunday that the team is re-signing Alyssa Thomas.

Thomas, a forward, is a 12-year WNBA veteran, six-time WNBA All-Star, four-time All-WNBA selection, seven-time WNBA All-Defensive Team selection, and a league all-time leader in triple-doubles.

"Alyssa is a generational player, natural leader and one of the fiercest competitors our sport has seen, and we’re excited to have her back in Phoenix,” said Mercury General Manager Nick U’Ren. "Her ability to control the game on both ends and elevate her teammates helped fuel our run to the Finals last season."

In addition to her accomplishments within the WNBA, 34-year-old Thomas has won gold medals with Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2022 FIBA World Cup.

The Merc tip off on the road to begin their 44-game regular season on Saturday, May 9, for a Finals rematch against the Las Vegas Aces.

Phoenix has its home opener on Tuesday, May 12, against the Minnesota Lynx for a semifinals rematch.