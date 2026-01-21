2026 schedule set for Phoenix Mercury's 44-game regular season

PHOENIX — Fresh off a WNBA Finals run, the Phoenix Mercury have a new schedule for the 2026 season.

The Merc tip off on the road to begin their 44-game regular season on Saturday, May 9, for a Finals rematch against the Las Vegas Aces.

Phoenix has its home opener on Tuesday, May 12, against the Minnesota Lynx for a semifinals rematch.

The WNBA and the players' association are still in negotiations on a collective bargaining agreement.

All teams will play 44 games with two additional teams this season in Portland and Toronto.

The WNBA says that with the FIBA World Cup in early September, the league will take a 17-day break for the tournament.

"As we prepare to tip off the WNBA's historic 30th season, this schedule reflects both how far the league has come and the momentum that continues to drive us forward," WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said.

Single-game tickets for the Mercury's home games go on sale Thursday, January 22 at 1 p.m.

The Mercury’s full 2026 regular season schedule is available here.