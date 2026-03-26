Opening day is here! Here are your 2026 Arizona Diamondbacks

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks’ Opening Day roster is here, featuring 2025 All-Stars Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte, offseason additions Nolan Arenado and Paul Sewald along with several youngsters who will start a season in the big leagues for the first time.

Jordan Lawlar, Jorge Barrosa and Tim Tawa made the cut and will experience the fanfare of Opening Day for the first time. Meanwhile, the bullpen features zero left-handed pitchers, as the D-backs will rely on righties with reverse splits to take on the left-handed boppers in opposing lineups to start the year.

Zac Gallen will start Opening Day on Thursday at Dodger Stadium, followed by Ryne Nelson and Eduardo Rodriguez. Geraldo Perdomo, Carroll and Marte will make up the top three in the lineup in some order.

See the final transactions to fill out the Opening Day roster, along with the full list of your 2026 Arizona Diamondbacks on Arizona Sports.