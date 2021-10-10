Mercury star Diana Taurasi voted WNBA's 'Greatest Player of All Time'

She's the GOAT, baby!

The WNBA announced Sunday that Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi was voted by fans as the league's greatest of all time (GOAT). The "Vote for the GOAT" platform helped mark the WNBA's landmark 25th season.

The announcement was made before Game 1 of the WNBA Finals 2021 as the Phoenix Mercury face the Chicago Sky at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

“Congratulations to Diana Taurasi on being voted as the Greatest WNBA player of all time by the fans who have followed her illustrious career and saw her rise above the rest,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “This well-deserved recognition reflects her sustained excellence on the court and her leading role in advancing the WNBA and women’s basketball and being a role model for young athletes everywhere. The opportunity to honor Dee is yet another special moment in celebration of our historic 25th season.”

The Phoenix Mercury guard has made history as the league's career leader in points, field goals made, and three-point field goals made in both the regular season and the playoffs.

Chase Stevens/AP Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) celebrates with teammates after the Mercury defeated the Las Vegas Aces 87-84 in Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff series Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)

Taurasi's WNBA Team selections are the most in league history, and her 10 WNBA All-Star selections are tied for second place.

She has played her entire 17-year WNBA career in Phoenix, clinching three WNBA championships and two WNBA Finals Most Valuable Player awards. Taurasi has also earned one regular-season WNBA MVP award.

Rick Scuteri/AP Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) during the second half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff series against the Las Vegas Aces, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Phoenix. Las Vegas won 93-76. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

On Saturday, Taurasi had more reasons to celebrate as she made it back home in time to see her wife Penny Taylor give birth to a baby girl, the couple’s second child.