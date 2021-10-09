Watch
Taurasi makes it back in time for birth of daughter

Chase Stevens/AP
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) looks to shoot in front of Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young during the first half of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff series Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)
PHOENIX — Diana Taurasi made it back home in time to see her wife Penny Taylor give birth to a baby girl, the couple’s second child.

Taurasi flew back to Phoenix from Las Vegas immediately after helping the Mercury beat the Aces in Game 5 of their semifinal series.

She had 14 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter of the 87-84 win.

The league’s all-time leading scorer playfully said in a postgame interview to Taylor to “hold it in babe”.

She had a plane waiting for her for the short flight to Phoenix, then took a car straight to the hospital.

