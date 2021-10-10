Watch
Sky-Mercury set for 2014 WNBA Finals rematch

Chase Stevens/AP
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) celebrates with teammates after the Mercury defeated the Las Vegas Aces 87-84 in Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff series Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)
PHOENIX MERCURY
PHOENIX — Diana Taurasi has the Phoenix Mercury back in the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2014.

Next up is Candace Parker and the Chicago Sky.

These two teams met seven years ago for the championship — the last appearance for either team on the game's biggest stage.

Taurasi and the Mercury swept the three-game series.

They'll begin the best-of-five series in Phoenix on Sunday.

