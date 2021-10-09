Phoenix Suns DeAndre Ayton buys 500 Phoenix Mercury tickets for fans Game 1 of WNBA Finals

PHOENIX — To show his support for the Phoenix Mercury, Phoenix Suns center DeAndre Ayton has bought 500 tickets for fans for Game 1 of the WNBA Finals Sunday.

The Mercury are set to take on the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center at 10 a.m. after the team beat the Las Vegas Aces 87-84 Friday night.

Officials say the tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis by fans who stop by the table located on the plaza in front of Footprint Center beginning at 10:30 a.m. PT.

Ayton, who has attended multiple Mercury games, most recently Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals, is said to be a huge fan of Mercury guard Diana Taurasi.

Taurasi flew back to Phoenix from Las Vegas after the Mercury's big win against the Sky just in time to see her wife Penny Taylor give birth to a baby girl.

She said in a postgame interview to Taylor to "hold it in babe." Officials say she had a plane waiting for the flight to Phoenix, then took a car straight to the hospital.

Taurasi, Brittney Griner, and Skylar Diggins-Smith hope to lead the Mercury to a WNBA-record tying fourth championship in 2021.