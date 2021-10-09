Watch
Taurasi leads Mercury past Aces to advance to WNBA Finals

Chase Stevens/AP
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) celebrates with teammates after they defeated the Las Vegas Aces 87-84 in Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff series Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)
Posted at 9:23 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-09 00:23:27-04

LAS VEGAS — Diana Taurasi scored 14 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter, and Brittney Griner had 28 points and nine rebounds as the Phoenix Mercury beat the Las Vegas Aces 87-84 to advance to the WNBA Finals.

Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum scored 22 points each for Las Vegas, and A’ja Wilson added 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Shey Peddy made two of three free throws with 4.8 seconds left to give the Mercury an 86-84 lead, and Griner added one from the line to close the scoring.

Griner also had a block on Wilson with 0.7 seconds remaining to secure the win.

The Mercury will face the Chicago Sky in the finals. Game 1 is on Sunday.

