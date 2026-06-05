'Knicks that last message': Elmo responds after NBA Finals post-uproar

Elmo, the beloved red monster from "Sesame Street," sparked controversy this week with an innocuous social media post about the 2026 NBA Finals .

The ruckus started after Elmo shared an X post on Wednesday -- as well as a matching post on Instagram -- wishing both the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs well in their first Finals matchup at the Frost Bank Center in Texas.

"Elmo hopes both teams have fun!" the post read.

KNICKS that last message! Elmo didn’t mean to SPUR you on! https://t.co/rSsbhlPzyj — Elmo (@elmo) June 4, 2026

On Instagram, Elmo also shared a video of himself sinking a basket and celebrating with his best friend Abby Cadabby.

Elmo's neutral stance drew sharp criticism from Knicks fans online, with some pointing out that the fictional Sesame Street is located in New York City, with its iconic brownstone stoops, storefronts, and tight-knit neighborhood communities, and as such, Elmo should naturally root for the Knicks.

(A stretch of Manhattan's West 63rd Street was notably renamed Sesame Street in 2019 in honor of the children's program's 50th anniversary, and Elmo himself attended the unveiling ceremony.)

"This isn't the time for sportsmanship Elmo. These streets ain't sesame," one X user wrote in response to Elmo's post.

Another X user shared a photo of Elmo's friend Grover , a blue monster, posing on Sesame Street back in 2011 with former Knicks stars Carmelo Anthony and Amar'e Stoudemire, hinting at Grover's loyalties.

Restaurant chain Wendy's even joined the uproar.

"NOT NOW ELMO," the official Wendy's account wrote in an response on X.

The controversy prompted Elmo to follow up with another message Thursday, writing, "KNICKS that last message! Elmo didn't mean to SPUR you on!"

All NBA Final games will air live on ABC15.

Game 2 between the Knicks and Spurs tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET Friday night.