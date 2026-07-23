Historic Tempe home to house Novel Ice Cream after $500K city restoration

The preservation of a nearly 123-year-old historic Tempe home is on track to be completed this fall, just in time for a locally owned ice cream shop to open within the space.

Novel Ice Cream has plans to launch its third brick-and-mortar location at the 1903 Harry Walker House — now located on 5th Street next to the Tempe City Hall — in mid-October or November, Novel Ice Cream owner Shawn Allard told the Business Journal. He acquired the business known for its small-batch, handcrafted ice cream in 2023.

Allard said the 1,200-square-foot historic home aligns with Novel's brand of operating out of unique spaces, like it's Grand Avenue location in Phoenix, housed in a 1900s-era cottage, or its downtown Mesa ice cream shop that's tucked into a hidden alleyway with an outdoor ordering window.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.