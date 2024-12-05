In year two in Tempe, Sun Devil coach Kenny Dillingham named Big 12 Coach of the Year

TEMPE, AZ — Two years ago, ASU was coming off a 3-9 season and were searching for who would replace Herm Edwards.

Today, they're getting ready for a conference championship game and their coach is being honored.

Kenny Dillingham was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year Thursday.

After going 3-9 for the second season in a row in Dillingham's first year, the Sun Devils broke out in his second go-around.

ASU broke off its first 10-win season since 2014 in its first year in the Big 12 Conference.

Earlier this year, the ABC15 Sports team got to spend a day in the life with the coach as he got ready for Year 2 leading the Sun Devils:

A day with ASU Head Football Coach Kenny Dillingham

Dillingham wasn't the only Sun Devil receiving accolades Thursday.

Quarterback Sam Leavitt was named the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, and red-shirt sophomore receiver Jordyn Tyson was named the conference's Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

The Sun Devils' matchup with Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship will be televised right here on ABC15 Saturday!

Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. and will lead off a full day of college football on ABC15.