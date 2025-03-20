Diamondbacks pick Zac Gallen over Corbin Burnes for Opening Day starter

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks picked returning ace Zac Gallen over newcomer Corbin Burnes to start on Opening Day next week at Chase Field, manager Torey Lovullo announced on Thursday.

The D-backs will host the Chicago Cubs on March 27, and Gallen will make his third consecutive Opening Day start for the club.

Lovullo “agonized” over the decision between Gallen and Burnes throughout spring training, taking Tuesday’s off day to dive deeper into the arguments.

He canvassed 32 staff members, 16 of whom picked Gallen and 16 chose Burnes.

“They’re both elite pitchers,” Lovullo said. “They’re both unbelievable teammates, and in both cases, I think they would have been accepting of winning the spot or not winning the spot.

