Diamondbacks 3B Eugenio Suárez hits 3 HRs, matches career-high 5 RBIs in win vs. Nationals

PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez hit three home runs against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

Suárez hit a two-run shot off Patrick Corbin in the first, a solo homer in the sixth off Eduardo Salazar and another solo homer against Joan Adon in the seventh — all to left field. He went 4 for 5 with an RBI single and matched his career high with five RBIs.

It was the 33-year-old Suárez's second career three-homer game. He also accomplished the feat on Sept. 5, 2020, for Cincinnati against Pittsburgh.

Suárez has 16 homers and 59 RBIs this season.

The Diamondbacks beat the Nationals 17-0.