PORTLAND, OR — Devin Booker officially became the Phoenix Suns' all-time leading scorer on Monday night in Portland.

Booker surpassed Walter Davis' 15,666 career points.

Davis' held his record for 40 years, becoming the all-time scorer in 1988.

Over the last 10 seasons, Booker has scored more than 15,667+ points.