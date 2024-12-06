Watch Now
Sports

Actions

D-backs: Plan is to have "full roof functionality" at Chase Field for 2025 season

The roof at the stadium has not been able to open with fans inside since 2022
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Chase Field.jpg
Posted

PHOENIX — The spectacle that is the roof opening at Chase Field before a Diamondbacks game is expected to be back for fans in 2025.

The team released a statement to ABC15 Friday. The statement read:

"We still plan on having full roof functionality for the 2025 season."

It's not clear how much the repairs will cost, when they will take place, or who will be paying for them.

Null

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!

Connect with us: share@abc15.com

Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

The roof has not been able to be opened with fans in Chase Field since 2022.

A pulley system issue was the reported cause of the original issues with the roof, along with leaks in the roof.

The roof is among a list of renovations the team says need to be made to the 30-year-old Chase Field.

The D-backs and Maricopa County officials have been at odds on who will pay for the repairs.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen