D-backs: Plan is to have "full roof functionality" at Chase Field for 2025 season

PHOENIX — The spectacle that is the roof opening at Chase Field before a Diamondbacks game is expected to be back for fans in 2025.

The team released a statement to ABC15 Friday. The statement read:

"We still plan on having full roof functionality for the 2025 season."

It's not clear how much the repairs will cost, when they will take place, or who will be paying for them.

The roof has not been able to be opened with fans in Chase Field since 2022.

A pulley system issue was the reported cause of the original issues with the roof, along with leaks in the roof.

The roof is among a list of renovations the team says need to be made to the 30-year-old Chase Field.

The D-backs and Maricopa County officials have been at odds on who will pay for the repairs.