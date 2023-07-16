Suns continue offseason moves, including trading away guard Cam Payne, signing Bol Bol

PHOENIX — The Suns aren't done tinkering with their roster going into the new season.

Multiple reports say the team has traded away guard Cam Payne. He's headed to the San Antonio Spurs.

The team is also trading a future second-round pick to San Antonio, and they will get a future second-round pick in return.

Payne had spent the last four seasons in the Valley. He averaged at least 10 points a game in three of his four seasons with the Suns.

Also Sunday, ESPN reported that the Suns have agreed to a one-year deal with free agent center Bol Bol.

The 23-year-old is coming off what was arguably his best season this past year.

He averaged nine points a game in 70 games for the Orlando Magic. Before that, he played sporadically in three seasons with the Denver Nuggets.

The moves add to a list of moves already made by the Suns since Mat Ishbia bought the team, including getting Kevin Durant at the trade deadline, trading Chris Paul and Landry Shamet for Bradley Beal, and signing Eric Gordon.