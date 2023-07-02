ESPN: Suns, Eric Gordon agree to two-year deal

PHOENIX — The Suns continue to add to their already loaded roster, as ESPN is reporting the team has signed guard Eric Gordon to a two-year deal.

The deal is reportedly for $6 million and includes a player option.

Gordon became a free agent after he opted out of his current contract with the Los Angeles Clippers last week.

He averaged about 11 points in 22 regular season games with the Clippers while shooting better than 42 percent from behind the arc.

Gordon had started the season with the Houston Rockets and was traded to the Clippers at the trade deadline.

It comes just weeks after the team made waves by trading for Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards.